Israeli PM Netanyahu says Israel targeted Iran's main enrichment facility, nuclear scientists and ballistic missile programme, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 07:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
