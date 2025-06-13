US military commander says about 200 Marines have moved into Los Angeles and will protect federal property and personnel, reports AP.
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:18 IST
US military commander says about 200 Marines have moved into Los Angeles and will protect federal property and personnel, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Massive Security Deployment for Amarnath Yatra 2023
Shifting Strategy: US Troop Deployments in Asia Amid Rising Tensions
Massive Security Deployment for Amarnath Yatra 2023
When IAF destroyed terror bases on Pakistani soil, Indian Navy's deployment in Arabian Sea confined Pak Navy to its own shores: Rajnath.
MHA insisted on deployment of BSF during Murshidabad riots in Bengal, but TMC govt didn't allow it to happen: Amit Shah.