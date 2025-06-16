The death toll from an attack by gunmen in north-central Nigeria over the weekend has climbed to 150, survivors say, reports AP.
PTI | Dakar | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:31 IST
