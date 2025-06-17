Donald Trump urges all of Tehran to evacuate 'immediately' in new social media post as he says Iran can't have nuclear weapon, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 04:32 IST
