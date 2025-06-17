SC agrees to hear on June 18 plea against Madras HC order directing arrest of TN ADGP HM Jayaram in connection with kidnapping case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:52 IST
- Country:
- India
