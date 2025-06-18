Sebi mandates select shareholders, including directors, key managerial personnel, to hold shares in demat form before filing an IPO document.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:15 IST
Sebi mandates select shareholders, including directors, key managerial personnel, to hold shares in demat form before filing an IPO document.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SEBI
- IPO
- directors
- shareholders
- demat
- regulations
- compliance
- transparency
- key personnel
- market
Advertisement