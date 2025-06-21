Aviation regulator DGCA collecting all details related to Air India inspections and audits since 2024: Sources.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:44 IST
Aviation regulator DGCA collecting all details related to Air India inspections and audits since 2024: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DGCA
- Air India
- inspections
- audits
- aviation safety
- regulator
- 2024
- safety standards
- aviation
- efficiency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Exposes 'Blueprint for Rigging' Ahead of 2024 Elections
Sharjah Excellence Award Announces 2024 Ceremony Date and New Initiatives
Sarah Joseph Honored with 2024 Mathrubhumi Literary Award
Maharashtra and Karnataka Lead India's FDI Inflows in 2024-25
Sebi Levies Rs 3 Lakh Fine on Motilal Oswal for Regulatory Breach