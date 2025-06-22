EC plans intensive house-to-house verification during voter list revision ahead of Bihar polls to ensure greater accuracy, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:35 IST
EC plans intensive house-to-house verification during voter list revision ahead of Bihar polls to ensure greater accuracy, say sources.
