Netanyahu says Israel brought Iran's nuclear programme 'to ruin', reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:34 IST
Israeli strikes on Iran have killed 585 people and wounded 1,326 others, AP reports citing a human rights group.
Israel has attacked Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, AP reports quoting Iranian state television.
Iran's underground facility at Fordo is again attacked, AP reports citing Iranian state television.
