High Seas Takedown: U.S. Military's Battle Against Narco-Terrorists
The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for survivors following a U.S. military strike on suspected drug vessels in the Pacific Ocean. This recent strike is part of a larger campaign by the Trump administration, which has seen over 30 operations against drug boats in the region, resulting in numerous fatalities.
The United States Coast Guard is conducting a search operation for survivors after a military strike targeted a convoy of suspected drug vessels in the Pacific Ocean, officials reported on Wednesday.
Under the Trump administration, more than 30 strikes against suspected drug-carrying boats have been executed in the Caribbean and Pacific since September, killing at least 110 individuals. The U.S. military's Southern Command confirmed a recent operation against three vessels.
Reports indicate three narco-terrorists were killed in the opening strike, prompting others to abandon ship before subsequent engagements destroyed their vessels. Efforts are underway, using a C-130 aircraft and other resources, to locate eight individuals who reportedly jumped overboard.
