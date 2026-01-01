Tragedy in Aleppo: Suicide Bomber Strikes During New Year Celebrations
A suicide bomber struck in Aleppo, Syria, during New Year celebrations, killing one police officer and wounding others. The bombing took place near the Bab al-Faraj site, and authorities managed to restrain the attacker before he detonated his explosives. Security was heightened due to fear of attacks.
In a tragic turn of events in Aleppo, Syria, a suicide bombing claimed the life of one police officer and injured others during New Year celebrations. The incident occurred near the Bab al-Faraj archaeological site, where the Internal Security Forces patrol was attempting to detain the bomber, as reported by state media.
Aleppo governor Azzam al-Gharib noted that the police were on duty when they spotted and pursued the suspect. The attacker detonated an explosive belt while being physically restrained by an officer. Despite the chaos, authorities reported that the situation was brought under control swiftly.
This attack comes amid heightened security in Syrian cities due to fears of assaults on New Year's events. Recently, a group named Saraya Ansar al-Sunna claimed responsibility for a separate bombing targeting an Alawite mosque in Homs, raising concerns about sectarian violence in the region.
