Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia after conducting raids at 25 locations in state: Sources.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
