Iran's supreme leader says his country 'delivered a hand slap to America's face' in first appearance since ceasefire, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
