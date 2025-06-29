Negligence unpardonable, security lapses to be probed; those found guilty to face stringent action: Odisha CM on Puri temple stampede.
PTI | Puri | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
