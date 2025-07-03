Delhi govt writes to CAQM, saying fuel ban on overage vehicles not feasible due to tech challenges, complex systems: Env Minister Sirsa.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi govt writes to CAQM, saying fuel ban on overage vehicles not feasible due to tech challenges, complex systems: Env Minister Sirsa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- government
- fuel
- ban
- vehicles
- CAQM
- Sirsa
- overage
- challenges
- environment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NHTSA Closes Investigation: No Recall for Nissan Vehicles
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Brothers on Sirsaganj-Karhal Road
Speed Limit Hike Considered for Heavy Vehicles on Bhor Ghat
China-EU Trade Leaders Discuss Electric Vehicles and Market Access
Netherlands Boosts Ukraine Aid with Drone Radars and Medical Evac Vehicles