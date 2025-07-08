Bihar tweaks 35 pc quota for women in govt jobs ahead of polls, now only permanent residents of state to get benefit: officials.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar tweaks 35 pc quota for women in govt jobs ahead of polls, now only permanent residents of state to get benefit: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assembly By-Elections: Early Leads Emerge Across Five Constituencies
High-Stakes By-Elections: Vote Counting Commences in Five Key Constituencies
Nail-Biting By-Elections: AAP Gains Edge in Visavadar
Giriraj Singh Warns Against 'Jungle Raj' in Upcoming Bihar Elections
Cong, BJP contested elections in Punjab, Gujarat to defeat AAP; people rejected them: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.