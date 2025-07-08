European Union naval force in Mideast says a Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea killed 3 mariners, wounded 2 others, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:08 IST
