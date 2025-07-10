Canara Bank informs Bombay HC that it has withdrawn its order classifying industrialist Anil Ambani’s loan account as fraudulent.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Canara Bank informs Bombay HC that it has withdrawn its order classifying industrialist Anil Ambani's loan account as fraudulent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Financial Missteps Lead to ACIP Withdrawal
Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Nagpur Riots Case
Bombay High Court Rejects Petition on Maharashtra Election Results
Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Nine Accused in Nagpur Riots
Injury Concerns for Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova as Eastbourne Withdrawal Shakes Up Tournament