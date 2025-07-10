Delhi HC asks petitioners seeking ban on movie Udaipur Files to approach Centre.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC asks petitioners seeking ban on movie Udaipur Files to approach Centre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi High Court
- Udaipur Files
- ban
- movie
- petitioners
- central government
- censorship
- legal
- direct
- film
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Film Industry Protests Against CBFC's Censorship Decision
Kerala's Struggle for Fair Grain Allocation Amid Central Government Standoff
Karnataka's Tough Stance on Fake News: Censorship or Necessary Measure?
Five petitioners urge Supreme Court to set early deadline for Centre to restore statehood in J-K
Karnataka's Proposed Fake News Law Sparks Censorship Concerns