Four more bodies retrieved from debris of building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Welcome area; death toll rises to six: Official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
