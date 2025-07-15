India's imports decline 3.71 pc to USD 53.92 billion in June against USD 56 billion a year ago: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:24 IST
India's imports decline 3.71 pc to USD 53.92 billion in June against USD 56 billion a year ago: Govt data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Financial Upheavals and Government Interventions Shape UK's Economic Landscape
Government Unlocks Recovery Aid After Flooding Hits Top of South Farmers
Opposition Pressure Forces Maharashtra Government to Reconsider Hindi Language Policy
Karnataka CM Vows Government Stability Amid Political Speculations
AM Green Acquires Greenko Stake from Orix for $1.28 Billion