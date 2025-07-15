Communications re-established with Dragon spacecraft after it re-enters Earth's atmosphere, drogue parachutes to be deployed.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Communications re-established with Dragon spacecraft after it re-enters Earth's atmosphere, drogue parachutes to be deployed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dragon
- spacecraft
- re-entry
- communications
- Earth
- atmosphere
- drogue
- parachutes
- mission
- landing
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Back-to-Back Earthquakes Rattle Nepal's Mugu District
U.S. Confident in China's Rare Earth Pact
"Festival-like atmosphere in J-K," Dy CM Surinder Chaudhary welcomes first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Banihal
China Eases European Fears Over Rare Earth Export Control
EU Urges China to End Rare Earth Export Restrictions Amidst Security Concerns