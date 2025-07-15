Shubhanshu Shukla has inspired a billion brains through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:27 IST
