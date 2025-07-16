SC relaxes bail condition of Ashoka University prof, says he can write articles, opinions except on sub judice matter.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
SC relaxes bail condition of Ashoka University prof, says he can write articles, opinions except on sub judice matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trial on Academic Freedom: Pro-Palestinian Advocacy Under Fire
SC: Nobody wants state to be involved in such cases. Reasonable restrictions on freedom of speech rightly.
Citizens must know value of freedom of speech, expression and observe self regulation, restraint: SC.
(Eds: slug fixed) Citizens must know value of freedom of speech, expression and observe self regulation, restraint: SC.
SC says there should be fraternity among citizens as it mulls guidelines on freedom of speech and expression.