Laurence Fournier Beaudry & Guillaume Cizeron: New European Ice Dance Champions Poised for Olympic Success
Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France triumphed at the European Ice Dance Championship, marking themselves as strong Olympic contenders. Their performance earned them the gold, while Nika Egadze of Georgia claimed the men's title. The competition gave a glimpse of the talent heading to the upcoming Milano Cortina Games.
Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron showcased a remarkable performance at the European Ice Dance Championship, securing their first title with a captivating routine to the soundtrack of 'The Whale.' Their winning score of 222.43 points positions them as strong contenders for the upcoming Olympic Games.
The French duo, in only their fourth international appearance since pairing up, impressed audiences with their refined lyrical free dance, earning a season's best score of 135.50 points. This solidifies them as top competitors in their quest for Olympic gold next month.
On the men's side, Georgia's Nika Egadze took home the title with an impressive free skate, landing four quadruple jumps and scoring 273.00 overall, making history as Georgia's first European victory in men's singles. The competitors are now gearing up for the Milano Cortina Games, offering a glimpse of what's to come.
(With inputs from agencies.)
