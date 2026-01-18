Left Menu

Laurence Fournier Beaudry & Guillaume Cizeron: New European Ice Dance Champions Poised for Olympic Success

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France triumphed at the European Ice Dance Championship, marking themselves as strong Olympic contenders. Their performance earned them the gold, while Nika Egadze of Georgia claimed the men's title. The competition gave a glimpse of the talent heading to the upcoming Milano Cortina Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 03:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 03:55 IST
Laurence Fournier Beaudry & Guillaume Cizeron: New European Ice Dance Champions Poised for Olympic Success

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron showcased a remarkable performance at the European Ice Dance Championship, securing their first title with a captivating routine to the soundtrack of 'The Whale.' Their winning score of 222.43 points positions them as strong contenders for the upcoming Olympic Games.

The French duo, in only their fourth international appearance since pairing up, impressed audiences with their refined lyrical free dance, earning a season's best score of 135.50 points. This solidifies them as top competitors in their quest for Olympic gold next month.

On the men's side, Georgia's Nika Egadze took home the title with an impressive free skate, landing four quadruple jumps and scoring 273.00 overall, making history as Georgia's first European victory in men's singles. The competitors are now gearing up for the Milano Cortina Games, offering a glimpse of what's to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026