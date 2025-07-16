Rahul Gandhi's resolve forced Manuvadi Modi govt to surrender to just and constitutional demand for caste census: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi's resolve forced Manuvadi Modi govt to surrender to just and constitutional demand for caste census: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNDP Launches Sevilla Platform at FFD4 to Finance SDGs and Tackle Inequality
Gen Z and Millennials Demand Action as Gender Equality Becomes Global Priority
UN Women Urges Bold Investment to Close $420B Gender Equality Financing Gap
UN Women at 15: Urges Bold Action to Reverse Setbacks in Gender Equality
Spain and Brazil push global action to tax the super-rich and curb inequality