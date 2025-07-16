Cabinet clears PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, converging 36 schemes, with outlay of Rs 24,000/year: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:44 IST
