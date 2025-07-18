Congress boycotts Chhattisgarh assembly proceedings over ED action against Bhupesh Baghel's son; says agency trying to harass opposition.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress boycotts Chhattisgarh assembly proceedings over ED action against Bhupesh Baghel's son; says agency trying to harass opposition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thailand's Political Turbulence: Opposition Unites Amid Supreme Court Suspense
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Celebrates 50 Years of Democratic Evolution
Bengal's culture, pluralism, heritage facing threat under TMC rule, 2026 assembly polls fight for their existence: Samik Bhattacharya.
Bengal people made up their mind to end misrule of corrupt TMC govt in assembly polls: Newly appointed BJP president Samik Bhattacharya.
Decoding Bihar's Electoral Roll: EC Addresses Opposition Concerns