ICICI Bank's consolidated net profit in June quarter jumps 15.9 per cent to Rs 13,558 crore from Rs 11,696 crore a year ago.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:28 IST
