Currency Conundrum: Yen Weakens Amid Geopolitical and Economic Shifts

The yen weakened on Tuesday following a report suggesting that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had expressed her reservations about further interest rate hikes to Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda. Meanwhile, China's yuan reached a three-year high. The Japanese currency dropped 0.72% to 155.72 per dollar, marking its lowest in two weeks. This also led to a decline in Japanese government bond yields.

The report injected fresh uncertainty into a complicated policy backdrop for the Bank of Japan, which has grappled with a weaker currency exacerbating the cost of imported fuel and food. Prior to the report, many economists polled by Reuters anticipated a rate hike by the BOJ to 1% by the end of June, with markets expecting a probable increase by April.

Adding to the volatility, China's yuan rose to its highest level against the dollar since April 2023 in the aftermath of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling impacting tariffs. The financial markets continue to face uncertainty from geopolitical tensions, trade deal skepticism, and concerns over investments in artificial intelligence and elevated inflation.