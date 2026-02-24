Achraf Hakimi Faces Trial Amidst Rape Allegations

Moroccan soccer star Achraf Hakimi is scheduled for a court appearance after being accused of rape, a claim he firmly rejects. Hakimi, who plays for both Paris Saint-Germain and the Moroccan national team, expressed his stance on social media, calling the accusation baseless.

On Tuesday, the Nanterre prosecutor's office officially confirmed the decision to proceed to trial, following an investigation initiated in 2023 after the allegation surfaced. In a recent post, Hakimi voiced his hope that the trial would expose the truth and commented on the broader implications for both victims and the falsely accused.

The timing is critical as Hakimi's club, Paris Saint-Germain, prepares to meet Monaco in a pivotal Champions League fixture. Despite his legal troubles, Hakimi remains in the squad as confirmed last Tuesday.