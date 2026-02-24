Tech Scam Busted: Fake Call Center Ringleaders Arrested

A fake call center scam targeting U.S. nationals was dismantled by police in Maharashtra's Palghar district, leading to the arrest of five individuals. Authorities revealed the group operated by posing as tech support representatives to dupe victims.

The ringleaders collected contact details of U.S. citizens and convinced them their devices had issues, urging them to purchase gift cards as a solution. The cards, valued between $500 and $4,000, were converted to cryptocurrency before ultimately being exchanged for cash.

In a midnight raid, police seized electronic equipment valued at Rs 5.72 lakh and arrested Bharat Loku Lalwani, Rohit Milind Zonhe, Rohit Rajendra Nimbalkar, Amardeep Angrej Gill, and Sagar Baldev Pathadia. Legal action has been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)