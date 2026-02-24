Manipur CM Meets PM Modi to Discuss Peace and Development
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, along with his deputies, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They discussed initiatives for peace and empowerment, and sought the PM's support. They also met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who approved the construction of 5,000 houses for Internally Displaced Persons.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the first such interaction since taking office.
Accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen, the delegation discussed initiatives for peace, harmony, and women's empowerment in Manipur. They extended an invitation for the Prime Minister to visit the state.
Further asserting Manipur's developmental agenda, the Chief Minister held discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who approved housing for 5,000 Internally Displaced Persons under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
