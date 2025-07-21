Brahmaputra not dependent on single source of water; it gets most water from Bhutan, Arunachal: Himanta on world's largest dam by China.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Brahmaputra not dependent on single source of water; it gets most water from Bhutan, Arunachal: Himanta on world's largest dam by China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brahmaputra
- River
- Water
- China
- Dam
- Himanta
- Bhutan
- Arunachal
- Hydrology
- Construction
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Season's First Floodwaters Released from Hirakud Dam: Precautionary Measures in Place
Nashik Dams Swell as Heavy Rains Lash Region
IATA Slams Global Solidarity Levy Proposal, Warns of Damage to Aviation Industry
India Business House Unveiled in Amsterdam: Bridging the Indian-European Economic Corridor
Monsoon Rains Surge River Flows, But Dams Hold Safe Limits