We will also discuss 'Vision 2035' to give new momentum and energy to India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership in next decade: PM Modi.
PTI | London | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:52 IST
We will also discuss 'Vision 2035' to give new momentum and energy to India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership in next decade: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Engine Fuel Control Glitch Suspected in Air India Crash
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash
Investigative Focus on Fuel Switches in Air India Crash
High Court Drama: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Possible Detention Over Martial Law Controversy
High Alert: Polish Air Defenses Mobilized Near Ukraine Border