IGNOU gets first woman Vice Chancellor, Uma Kanjilal appointed to top post: Education ministry officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
