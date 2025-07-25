We shouldn't remain in any doubt, proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma will begin in Lok Sabha: Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
