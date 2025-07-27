Israeli military says it will pause fighting in 3 areas of Gaza as part of efforts to address surging hunger, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
