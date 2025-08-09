Police lathi-charge protesters as they try to break through cordon in central Kolkata during march to secretariat over RG Kar incident.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:49 IST
