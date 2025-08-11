Broadcaster Al Jazeera says its correspondent Anas al-Sharif has been killed in Gaza, and Israel confirms it, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 11-08-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 03:06 IST
Broadcaster Al Jazeera says its correspondent Anas al-Sharif has been killed in Gaza, and Israel confirms it, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anas al-Sharif
- Gaza
- Al Jazeera
- journalist killed
- conflict zone
- risk
- journalism
- Israel
- media
- safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Royal Nut with a Hidden Risk: How Nuclear Science is Making Pistachios Safer to Eat
Escalating Executions: Afghan Migrants in Iran Face Heightened Risks
Italy's Wine Exports at Risk Amid New U.S. Tariffs
EU-US Trade Agreement: Controversial and Risky Moves Unveiled
AI weapons against HIV, influenza, RSV, and COVID-19: Breakthroughs and big risks