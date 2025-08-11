Regrettable that these remarks should have been made from soil of friendly third country: MEA on Pak Army Chief's nuke threat from US soil.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
