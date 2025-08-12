EC to SC: Roughly 6.5 cr people didn't have to file any documents for Bihar SIR as they or their parents were in 2003 electoral roll.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
