We were the first to successfully land near the Moon’s south pole: PM Modi at 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:24 IST
- Country:
- India
We were the first to successfully land near the Moon's south pole: PM Modi at 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India believes in power of international collaboration: PM Modi at 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Mumbai.
India's Stellar Leap: Tradition Meets Innovation in Astronomy
India Hosts Global Star Event: 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics
James Lovell: Turning Adversity into Triumph in Space Exploration
India has one of world’s highest astronomical observatories in Ladakh: PM Modi via video link at Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.