12 bodies recovered from cloudburst-hit village in J-K's Kishtwar area, toll could go up: officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
12 bodies recovered from cloudburst-hit village in J-K's Kishtwar area, toll could go up: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Miraculous Rescue: Security Forces Survive Bus Plunge in Kashmir River
ITBP Bus Tragedy: Rescue Operation Underway in Jammu and Kashmir
Rescue Operations Intensify Amid Madhya Pradesh's Severe Flooding
Death Toll Rises in Latest Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Training Facility
Revolutionizing Highways: Satellite Toll Collection System Under Review