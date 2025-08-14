Closely monitoring situation and stand firmly with people of Jammu and Kashmir, all possible assistance to be given: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Closely monitoring situation and stand firmly with people of Jammu and Kashmir, all possible assistance to be given: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hairy Situation: A Hairball in a Girl's Stomach
Tajikistan Strengthens Food Security with Unified Digital Monitoring Framework
Odisha CM Extends Free Kitchens Amid Controlled Flood Situation
Apple Expands Personalised Shopping: Video Assistance Now in India
Centre Boosts Uttarakhand Infrastructure with Rs 615 Crore Assistance