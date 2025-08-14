Maharashtra govt sets Nov-end as new deadline to affix High Security Number Plate (HSRP) to vehicles registered before April 2019.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra govt sets Nov-end as new deadline to affix High Security Number Plate (HSRP) to vehicles registered before April 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Race Against Time: Bridging Trade Gaps Before August Deadline
Trump's Tariff Deadline Stands Firm for Trade Partners
U.S. Strikes New Trade Deals with Cambodia and Thailand Ahead of Tariff Deadline
Ticking Trade Clocks: Global Markets Brace for Trump's Tariff Deadlines
Elon Musk's xAI Embraces EU AI Safety Standards