Operation Sindoor, India’s response to Pahalgam attack, was in a decisive manner and with steely resolve: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:31 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
