Zelenskiy Shuffles Security Leadership Amid Strategic Operations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to replace the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, as part of an administrative reshuffle. Despite successful operations under Maliuk, Zelenskiy seeks increased focus on combat operations. This follows the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov as the new chief of staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:13 IST
In a significant administrative overhaul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced plans to replace Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the country's SBU security service. This move is part of a broader reshuffle that has also seen a change in the presidential chief of staff.

Maliuk, appointed SBU chief in February 2023 after serving as acting head, led impactful operations, including a remarkable drone attack on Russian bombers far from the Ukrainian border, and addressed strategic targets like a Russian submarine and the Crimea bridge. Analysts praised his tenure for enhancing SBU's efficacy following his predecessor's dismissal.

Despite these achievements, Zelenskiy noted on the platform X his desire for Maliuk to focus more on combat operations, emphasizing the need for increased Ukrainian asymmetric operations. This leadership change aligns with the recent nomination of military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as the new chief of staff and plans for new appointments in defense and energy.

