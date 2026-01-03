Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Meeting in Andaman and Nicobar: Enhancing National Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting on national security in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, focusing on cybercrime strategy and regional infrastructure. He also inaugurated an exhibition and laid foundation stones for various projects during his three-day visit, ending January 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:02 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs in the strategically significant Andaman and Nicobar Islands this Saturday.

The agenda primarily focused on national security, with discussions encompassing cybercrime strategies and regional infrastructure development, as noted by sources.

Later in the day, Shah inaugurated an exhibition on new criminal laws and laid foundation stones for several projects. He continues his visit until January 4, marking his second visit to the islands in a month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

