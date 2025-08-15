Need of hour to take a resolve for building a 'samarth' (strong) Bharat, just like our freedom fighters had envisioned 'free India': PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Need of hour to take a resolve for building a 'samarth' (strong) Bharat, just like our freedom fighters had envisioned 'free India': PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- samarth Bharat
- strong Bharat
- freedom fighters
- India
- unity
- resolve
- vision
- address
- speech
Advertisement